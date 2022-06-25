Moto G42 arrives in Brazil with a 50 MP camera; know the price | Cell

Motorola started sales of the Moto G42 in Brazil this Thursday (23). The intermediate cell phone is available at authorized retailers and on the brand’s official website for a suggested price of R$1,699, in dark blue or rosé colors. The smartphone’s main highlights of the datasheet are the 5,000 mAh battery — which can last up to two days — and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 processor.
The Moto G42 has a 6.4-inch OLED-type screen, which tends to offer better color quality and definition than the regular LED and more contrast than the standard LCD. The display has Full HD+ resolution — the equivalent of 2400 x 1080 — and a pixel density of 411 ppi. Check out all the details of the newest release of the American manufacturer in the following lines.
Moto G42 has a 6.4-inch OLED screen — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola
Moto G42 data sheet
- Screen Size: 6.4 inches
- Screen resolution: Full HD+
- Display Panel: OLED
- Main Camera: 50 MP Main, 8 MP Ultra Wide and 2 MP Macro
- Front camera: 16 MP
- System: Android 12
- Processor: Snapdragon 680
- RAM memory: 4 GB
- Storage: 128 GB
- Memory card: yes, microSD
- Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
- Dual SIM: yes
- Weight: 174.5 g
- Colors: blue and pink
- Release: June 23, 2022
- Launch price: BRL 1,699
The Moto G42 features a triple camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide 118° lens, which tends to get wider shots than models with 78°, and a third dedicated for macro. These last two cameras have 8 MP and 2 MP respectively. The selfie camera, in turn, has 16 MP.
The core responsible for the device’s performance, in addition to the 2.4 GHz octa-core CPU, also has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. According to the manufacturer, the performance of this model can be 20% higher than the previous generation, the Moto G41. To complete its main spec, the Moto G42 comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio technology, which promises “immersive three-dimensional sound”, according to the official disclosure.
In addition to the dark blue, the Moto G42 is also available in a rosé tone — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola
Regarding the extra features, the smartphone has an NFC sensor for proximity payments, fingerprint reader and FM radio. In addition, the device comes with “Night Vision” mode to try to improve photos in dark places, and “My UX” function, which gives the user the power to customize the Android system interface.
