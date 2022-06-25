Mourning! Da Cor do Pecado star dies and Globo artists lament

Marilu Bueno was in several successful soap operas and programs

Died last Wednesday, the 22nd, the actress Marilu Buenoremembered for its characters in several plots, such as Da Cor do Pecado and Sítio do Pica-Pau Amarelo.

The 82-year-old actress had been in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro since late May. She underwent recent surgery on her abdomen, had serious complications and couldn’t make it.

On social media, colleagues in the artistic world said goodbye to the famous. “I remember Marilu entering the characterization room playing horror, excited about the soap opera and the character. Lots of light, dear Marilu! Rest in peace”, wrote Juliana Paiva.

“Marilu had a unique talent, humorous and angry at the same time. She now learned of his departure, saddened in every way. May she rest in peace, I express here my feelings to all friends, colleagues, fans”, added Zezé Motta in profile.

Angelica also made a point of saying goodbye to the star. “An amazing artist leaves us. Marilu Bueno, it was amazing to share stages and scenes with you. Lots of light in your path. A big kiss for all the family”, said the presenter.

Participation in Da Cor do Sin

In 2004, Marilu Bueno was in the cast of the soap opera at seven, which was a huge success on Globo. In the story of Paco and Preta, she gave life to Stela. At the same time, she was also on the air as Dona Carocinha from Sítio do Pica-Pau Amarelo.

