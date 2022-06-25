Muricy comes to the fore in São Paulo and Ceni ‘comes off the wall’ on criticism of the work: “I get beaten a lot”

After the defeat to Palmeiras on Monday (20), in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo returned to face the rival, once again at the Morumbi stadium, this time for the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Brazil. On Thursday night (23), the team led by Rogério Ceni was victorious by 1 to 0, and the coach insisted on exalting his work after the confrontation.

“The lesson I take (from the games against Palmeiras) is to believe in your own convictions. The team that played Monday is the same as today. The game lasted 195 minutes, 194 were ahead, and one minute Palmeiras was ahead. Believe in your convictions and work,” Ceni said at a press conference after the match. In addition, the former goalkeeper commented on the criticism of his work.

“Sometimes people like to attack the coach because he represents the institution a lot. I guarantee that the guy who can best represent the institution in this difficult time is here. But I understand. You beat me up a lot, but I was made to be beaten that way. I make choices. The club can make the choice to remove me”, commented the São Paulo idol, who also stressed its importance.

“But working as a club job and what do I know? Sorry, you won’t find anyone who knows so much and works so hard.” He also praised the board with names like Belmonte and Muricy in the daily life of São Paulo: “I’m happy, he’s a guy who is always with us and gives support, he’s one of those who work the most, he (Belmonte) and Muricy, two of the most present”, he said.