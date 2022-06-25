names like Pedro Sampaio, Thiaguinho and Jeito Moleque will attend Oktoberfest Blumenau 2022

Sales for Spaten’s cabins at Oktoberfest Blumenau 2022 are now open. And the promise of national shows did not disappoint. Among the names announced are classics and new hits from pagode, funk and even rap.

The space will be on the second stage of Sector 2 of Vila Germanica and will have two floors. Partygoers will receive a personalized t-shirt and will be entitled to open bar and open food.

Among the drinks will be Colorado draft beer, Patagonia beer, as well as imported vodka, whiskey and gin. The food will feature vegan and lactose-free options and classics such as Berkendorf’s bread and cupcakes.

Check out artists who will pass through the box:

October 7th, Friday: Pokah

October 8, Saturday: Thiago Martins

October 11, Tuesday: cheek

October 14, Friday: Thiaguinho

October 15, Saturday: 3030

October 21, Friday: Pedro Sampaio

October 22, Saturday: Kid way

Each night will feature 1,000 tickets, which can now be purchased on the Spaten website. The value is R$ 500 per person. Also follow the news on Camarote Spaten’s Instagram.

