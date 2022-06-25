NASA starts ‘killing’ Voyager probes; see 15 best photos of the mission – 24/06/2022

Pioneers in science and space exploration, Voyager 1 and 2 probes have traveled farther than any human object to the edges of the Solar System. But the time has come to start saying goodbye to this journey through the Universe, which has lasted almost 45 years.

There is an irreversible problem: their energy is running out. To save what’s left, scientists at NASA, the US space agency, are slowly turning off their instruments. The goal is for the two to remain minimally alive for a few more years collecting the main scientific data.

“If everything goes very well, maybe we can extend the missions to the 2030s. It just depends on energy. This is the limiting point,” Linda Spilker, planetary scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), told Scientific American. .

Its cameras had already been turned off in 1990, after Voyager 1 took the last pictures, known as the “Solar System family portrait”. Thus, electricity (generated by plutonium) and the system’s memory were prioritized for the instruments that would analyze the then unknown interstellar space.

45 years of the Voyager 1 and 2 probes: see images from space missions

1 / 15 “Family portrait”: the first and only time that the same spacecraft tried to photograph the entire Solar System (Voyager 1 – 1990) NASA two / 15 Crescent Moon and Earth: the first such image ever taken by a spacecraft (Voyager 2 – 1977) NASA 3 / 15 Galilean moons of Jupiter: Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto (Voyager 1 – 1979) NASA 4 / 15 One Planet and Two Moons: Io, Europa and Jupiter in Detail (Voyager 1 – 1979) NASA 5 / 15 Volcanic moon: activity plume from the Loki and Pele volcanoes on Io (Voyager 1 – 1979) NASA 6 / 15 Jupiter’s Rings: Faint Rings and Other Moons Discovered Around the Planet (Voyager 2 – 1979) NASA 7 / 15 Rings and moons: Saturn and the satellites Tethys, Dione, Rhea and Mimas (Voyager 2 – 1981) NASA 8 / 15 Looking Back: Another Perspective of Saturn (Voyager 1 – 1980) NASA 9 / 15 Textures: Details of the iconic rings of Saturn (Voyager 2 – 1981) NASA 10 / 15 Crescent Uranus: Different view of the pale blue planet (Voyager 2 – 1986) NASA 11 / 15 Blue Worlds: Uranus and Neptune, the last planets in the Solar System (Voyager 2 – 1989) NASA 12 / 15 Triton: the largest of Neptune’s 14 moons (Voyager 2 – 1989) NASA 13 / 15 “Pale Blue Spot”: Earth seen from over 6 billion kilometers away (Voyager 1 – 1990) NASA 14 / 15 Twins: the probes are composed of a 3.7m diameter antenna and various instruments NASA 15 / 15 Golden Disk: a time capsule of humanity, fixed to the outer structure of ships NASA

Where did they go?

The twin probes were launched in 1977 to explore outer planets — primarily Jupiter, Saturn, and their moons. The photos they took were revealing and are still featured in school books to this day.

Then, they traveled along different paths and speeds, until they crossed the borders of the Solar System, reaching farther from Earth than any object made by humans.

In 2012, Voyager 1 became the first spacecraft to reach interstellar space — a chaotic zone outside the Sun’s “bubble” of influence, among the galaxy’s other stars.

In 2018, Voyager 2 was the second to do so. A feat that should take decades to repeat for another mission.

Trajectory of each of the probes Image: NASA/JPL Caltech

Life expectancy

Expected to last a mere four years, they have already exceeded expectations by more than ten times. Despite the effects of weather and radiation, they continue to receive commands and transmit data — radio signals take up to 19 hours to reach here.

Today, Voyager 1 is 23.3 billion kilometers from Earth, at an estimated speed of 17 km/s. Voyager 2 is at 19.4 billion at 15.4 km/s. And telling.

The range and status of instruments can be tracked on NASA’s mission page.

What do you carry?

Despite the name, Voyager 2 was launched earlier (8/20/1977) than Voyager 1 (9/5/1977). They are exactly the same ships.

On board are three generators and 11 instruments, operated by primitive computers, including a large antenna, a magnetometer, spectrometers and systems for measuring plasma and cosmic rays. Some have stopped working in recent years.

Each probe also carries a “Golden Disc”: an LP with 115 encoded images, greetings in 55 languages, 12 minutes of sounds from our planet and 90 minutes of music. A taste of humanity and our location for possible extraterrestrial civilizations.

After they “die” and lose contact with Earth, they will continue to traverse the Universe indefinitely, passing by other stars. Proxima Centauri is expected to be reached in 16,000 and 20,000 years, respectively, by Voyager 1 and Voyager 2.

*With information from Scientific American, Insider, Space and Nasa.