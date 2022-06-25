Netflix joke about The Umbrella Academy goes wrong and makes Stranger Things fans freak out

Marketing confusion!

The Umbrella Academy received its third season this Wednesday (22) and is already bringing fans back for another adventure of the Hargreeves family. However, the Netflix tried to make a “differentiated” promotion of the series, which ended up backfire and terrifying fans of another series on the platform: Stranger Things.

On the fourth, shortly after launching the season, the official page of Netflix at the twitter released the image of a billboard with the sayings: “I’ve heard a rumor that someone doesn’t make it this season” – and fans of Umbrella Academy you will soon notice that this is a reference to the powers of Allison Hargreeveswhich is able to control people by using sentences starting with “I heard a rumor”.

However, in the comments, many believed that this was something related to Stranger Thingswhich had its fourth season split into two parts, with the first part being released in May and the second scheduled for the day 1st of july. Since the release of the first half, many suspect that someone will soon die.

When looking at the answers, we can see from comments saying: “It better be Will” or “It better be Eleven” up until deeper analysisas “MY PREDICTION: Either Eleven will call Eight to defeat Vecna, Eleven will die holding Vecna, or Eleven will be trapped in the Upside Down and sacrifice herself.”

It is even understandable that the confusion has occurred, if we take into account that Stranger Things is the greatest success of the Netflix and many are curious to know what will happen in the second volume of the fourth season. Still, there are very obvious references to The Umbrella Academy in the post – in addition to “I heard a rumor”, we can clearly notice an umbrella symbol after the text.

The Umbrella Academy already with its three seasons in Netflixbut Stranger Things returns for the finale of its fourth season on the day 1st of july.

Also check below: