Netflix lays off 300 more employees to cushion subscriber stampede and revenue slump

At a time when it seeks to rebalance spending in the face of lower-than-expected subscriber growth, Netflix decided to implement yet another schedule of employee cuts.

According to Bloomberg, from the news first published on Variety, the streaming giant has laid off at least 300 employees, from different departments of the company.

The most affected were those based in the United States. The new round of cuts is twice as large as the one recorded in May.

Netflix executives said internally that the investments have not stopped happening, but that the moment inspires care so that costs do not exceed the revenue generated by the company.

About 200,000 subscribers abandoned the platform in the first quarter of this year, which shook up the subscription-based business model. The company’s shares plummeted and, along with them, employee morale.

Market analysts say that the drop in subscribers was caused, in part, by the increase in the price of packages, adjusted in January. Added to this, competitors, such as Amazon and Disney, are registering good performances, including growth in subscriptions.

loss of subscribers

Due to a number of factors, including the war between Russia and Ukraine and increased competition, investors are predicting that the company will continue to lose subscribers.

The estimate is for a reduction of 2 million customers in the second quarter. The disappointing result and the more difficult future outlook caused the company to lose more than US$ 50 billion in market value.

