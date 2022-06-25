Netherlands announces major flight limitation on Schiphol and IATA is shocked by it

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol – Image: Ikreis / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons





This Friday, June 24th, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) issued a statement in which expressed being shocked by the Dutch government’s announcement to promote a significant reduction in flights at the most important airport in the country and one of the busiest in the world.

According to IATA, the country has announced that it will reduce the number of annual operations at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to 440,000, which means a 20% cut in the potential limit of the Dutch terminal.

The justification presented for the cut, however, is not supported by facts, according to the Air Transport Association.

The government claims the cuts will reduce noise and provide a significant reduction in NOx (nitrous oxides emitted by engines) emissions. But IATA points out that the contribution of NOx from aviation is around 1% of the total NOx deposition in the Netherlands, and the redistributed noise paths, which are also part of this government initiative, will increase the number of people exposed to noise from aircraft.

Before the pandemic, aviation supported over 300,000 jobs and €22 billion in GDP for the Netherlands economy. Key to this economic contribution was connectivity driven by the role of Schiphol’s global hub airport. In 2019, Amsterdam was the third best internationally connected city in Europe, behind London and Paris.

Schiphol has been recovering quickly since the end of the pandemic restrictions. The airport has already seen over 280,000 moves this year, putting it on track to hit its existing limit of 500,000 moves.

The previous Dutch government, recognizing the economic importance of Schiphol’s hub connections, set a path for Schiphol to grow to 540,000 movements. The sudden announcement of a cut to 440,000 movements thus constitutes a 20% cut in the airport’s potential connectivity.

Image: Cjh1452000 / CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons





“This sudden decision is a shocking blow to the Netherlands’ aviation, jobs and economy. It comes on top of a tripling of the passenger tax and a 37% increase in airport fees. We are seeing a bottleneck in an air connectivity that has been steadily building for 100 years and has supported much of the Dutch economy and the aspirations of millions of Dutch travellers,” said Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA.

“When governments shut down aviation in the pandemic, we all saw the terrible impact it had on people in the Netherlands and their economy. The Schiphol limitation will permanently destroy jobs that are only now recovering. Furthermore, without the ability to grow at Schiphol, Dutch companies will need to assess their future in an economy that will move from a global aviation portal to a regional hub,” said Walsh.

In sustainable aviation, the industry has committed to achieving zero net CO2 by 2050. Meeting this difficult target will require a major investment in sustainable fuels (SAF) and more economical, quieter aircraft. KLM’s commitment to SAF, for example, is to directly encourage suppliers to increase production.

But these investments can only be maximized if operators are operating in a stable regulatory business environment. Overnight changes to the rules of the game by governments are counterproductive to investing in a more sustainable industry, and create no environmental gain when passengers who want to fly move to alternative airports to do so.

“After two years of restrictions, the world is moving again. Schiphol has struggled to keep up with the high demand, which shows the importance of the airport, not just for Dutch travelers, but as a strategic hub for the Netherlands. This crazy decision to cut the airport to the knees will not achieve any of the stated environmental goals, but it will do irreparable damage to jobs and prosperity. The government must reverse course and set a significant path towards sustainable aviation growth in the Netherlands, focused on providing sustainable aviation fuels and helping the industry deliver on its commitment to achieving net zero CO2 by 2050,” said Walsh.

