Neto does not hide ‘disaffection’ with Corinthians medallion and goes further: “I will never greet him”

O Corinthians is finishing the preparation to face Santos again, but this time for the Brazilian Championship, in which he wants to add 3 points to continue in the fight for the leadership of the competition. The team led by Vítor Pereira should have changes in relation to the team that thrashed by 4 to 0, but there are still no definitions about the lineup.

In the last victory, a specific player drew attention, especially for his performance on the field, as he had been out due to an injury: Fagner. The right-back supported a lot, did not suffer defensively and proved that Timão performs much more when he is on the field, even more so with Willian on the same side.

About shirt 23, however, Neto made a revelation that surprised many Corinthians fans: “Fagner is the best right back in Corinthians history. I do not like him. I will never greet him. I will never be on his side. But he is the best and Corinthians is much faster with him“revealed the former player, live, on the program “Os Donos da Bola”, on TV Band.

In addition to this disaffection cited by the presenter, many compliments were also made, especially to the alvinegro coach: “What stage is Corinthians. Congratulations, Victor Pereira. What a monster you are. And what player is William. What Corinthians did yesterday, finishing the game with 9 players from the base… Vítor Pereira, in relation to what Abel does at Palmeiras, I think Vítor has everything to do better”highlighted Neto, who made a point of thanking Duílio:

“What they did with Corinthians in the last 10 years, Duílio was there, but as a director. But it was Duílio who made this whole party and this work. You have to scream his name in the Arena”, said Neto. Corinthians’ next match against Peixe, also at Neo Química Arena, will be at 7 pm this Saturday (25), valid for the 14th round.