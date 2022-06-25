New presenters, time and location. Find out about the changes in the ‘Encontro’ at Globo

Patricia Poeta and Manoel Soares (Photo: Globo / Daniela Toviansky)

The “Encontro” will have a series of novelties from the next 4th, when it starts to air after the “Good morning Brazil”. Presented by Patrícia Poeta, alongside Manoel Soares, now in São Paulo, the program will have an increase in image and photography quality, with more advanced technology cameras compared to those currently used in the attraction.

In addition, the broadcast from the capital of São Paulo will allow greater interaction between the presenters and Michelle Loreto and Valéria Almeida, who will enter the “Bem-Estar” section, straight from the attraction stage. The audience will be more numerous, with about 80 people, the largest number since the beginning of the pandemic, and the “Oi da audience” frame will also be reformulated: the program will show a video about the guest’s trajectory, to value people’s history. who will follow the attraction live.

Another novelty is the “word cloud”, which will appear with a new face. With three-dimensional technology, the most talked about topics of the day will appear on the screen with a sensation of depth, as if they were floating.

