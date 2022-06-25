News of the week: the best coin of the year, new Pix scam and more

“I just resigned”

Beyoncé’s new song is being called “Anthem Anti-Work” and reflects an economic and cultural phenomenon. Understand better.

The best coin of the year is…

The Russian ruble. So it is. The ruble appreciated by 35% in 2022 and is at its highest level against the dollar since 2015. The reason, according to experts, is the strict capital controls imposed by the Kremlin, reduced imports and appreciation of commodities.

Dog money?

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) postponed on Tuesday (21) the conclusion of the judgment on alimony for… pets.

pass the debit

XP officially launched its fee-free digital account, with TED, PIX, 24-hour service and a debit card.

paid access

Former education minister Milton Ribeiro was preventively arrested on Wednesday (22) as part of the Federal Police’s Acesso Pago operation, which investigates influence peddling and corruption to release funds linked to the MEC.

a matter of behavior

What’s behind the meltdown of digital currencies? Here’s a guess: human behavior. Columnist Gustavo Cunha explains the matter in his column.

the blow is there

With fake links, scammers have deceived taxpayers by impersonating the Federal Revenue and talking about problems with the regularization of the CPF. Access the link and know how to recognize when it’s not love, it’s a trap

Lunch for $19 million

One person agreed to pay US$ 19 million (about R$ 100 million) for a lunch with Buffett – Warren, not the service by the kilo, ok? – The private lunch with the 91-year-old billionaire investor was part of an auction that will benefit a charity. We know there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but there is food stamps, eh?

82% of Brazilian homes

The proportion of Brazilian households with internet access went from 71% in 2019 to 82% in 2021. In rural areas, the growth was even higher: from 51% in 2019 to 71% in 2021.

10% dismissal

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, confirmed that the company will lay off about 10% of the electric car maker’s salaried employees. The billionaire’s other company, SpaceX, has fired at least five employees who wrote and distributed a letter criticizing the founder.

Debt of BRL 1.5 billion

INSS policyholders who won lawsuits in court against the social security agency will receive, this month, R$ 1,565,832,409.77. It seems like a lot of money (and it is!), but the amount will be divided to pay more than 102 thousand beneficiaries, which gives an average of R$ 15,291.73. See how to consult in the report of the InfoMoney.

This content was published exclusively in the newsletter Impulse. Do you want to receive more content like this in your email and for free? Subscribe to our newsletter Impulse.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related