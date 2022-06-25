NHL franchise owner signs letter of intent and may invest up to BRL 2.9 billion in Eagle Holdings, John Textor’s multi-club group

THE Eagle Football Holdingsmulti-club group of John Textor which has Botafogo, crystal palace, Lyon and RWD Molenbeek, can receive a substantial contribution. According to the Business Wire website, the cannaeby businessman Willian P. Foley II, signed a non-binding letter of intent to invest in the North American’s company.

According to the report, Foley – owner of the Vegas Golden Knightsan ice hockey team that competes in NHL – undertook to provide John Textor with a line of credit with a maximum amount of €523 million (about R$2.9 billion)during the negotiations for the purchase of Lyon.

In this way, part or all of this credit can be converted into Eagle Football shares, which can help the group even acquire other clubs around the world. Foley confirmed his intention to invest in Textor’s group.

– We have spent a lot of time analyzing professional football in Europe and are excited to announce that we intend to invest with John Textor in Eagle Football. John has a unique vision of a multi-club football model and has already put together some unique assets to give Eagle Football the opportunity to buy other attractive clubs. John also has a unique vision of how to monetize these assets to generate strong returns and we are excited to have the opportunity to work with him,” said Foley.

John Textor added.

– Bill (nickname William Foley) is a great partner with a long history of success and experience in building and running businesses. Bill also has a wealth of experience developing professional sports franchises due to his work in founding and growing the Vegas Golden Knights and bringing professional sports to Las Vegas. He will be instrumental in helping our management team further expand our model as we look for new opportunities, including Olympique Lyonnais, as well as developing the teams and ancillary revenue streams to monetize our unique assets and add value for our shareholders,” he said. Text.