Ninha reflects on the fight with Pedro in ‘No Limite’ and explains why she voted for a woman from Tribo Sol | 2022

Nest had a birthday, but this time there was no gift. 🎁 The photographer was the 16th eliminated from No Limite in a Portal which had an extra tension from the participants. 😬 Instead of a beautiful celebration for your 34th birthday, Nest won an argument with Pedro and ended up being the most voted in the Star Tribe . ⭐ Rhudson Victor had an exclusive chat with the 16th eliminated to understand everything that happened! Watch! 👇

My alliance with Pedro ended, there was a break, when Flávia arrived with the information that he was trying to convince her of a new alliance, where I would be out. It was there that things started to turn sour. — Ninha about the fight with Pedro

Nest also spoke about the vote in Patricia. Despite proposing an alliance between the women of the Sun Tribe 🤝the participant voted for Patricia at the Portal in which the colleague was eliminated. 👀 “My priority became women the moment I broke the alliance with Pedro. Most of the women were already with us in this alliance, the only one that wasn’t was the Patricia. We even joked that she was in Narnia, because she was so out of the loop.“, justifies Nest.

He was the only person I had rubbed off on there from the beginning. We couldn’t communicate. I empathize with her for being a black woman too. She became a target of mine, because of the exams, I wanted to have a strong group. — Nest about vote in Patricia

