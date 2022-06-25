“No one to annoy me”

Romance is in the air at wetland and some marriages will occur in the plot. Upon learning that a priest is on his way to the farm to perform a union ceremony between seedling (Bella Campos) and Tiberius (Guito), Juma (Alanis Guillen) talks to Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) appearing to change her mind about her marriage to the pawn.

“I was thinking… If it wasn’t the case that we should enjoy the Father’s trip”loose will say the girl, who initially will not be understood by Jove, who will question her: “Enjoy in what way?”. Juma will then promptly respond: “Marrying… Ara”.

After a moment of declaring himself, Jove seems to be convinced by the idea and will tease his girlfriend in an affectionate tone: “Do you mean that, among all the animals in the world, the marruá jaguar chose to marry a tuiuiú?”. Juma will then ask him to marry him once more, being promptly accepted: “It’s what I’ve wanted most in my entire life, Juma. The only thing I really wanted! I want to marry you…and have a really big family!”will say Leoncio.

When it comes to the children, the daughter of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) adds a condition to the marriage: “I want our little marruazinhos around me… With no one around to annoy me. I want to raise them like not even their mother raised me, living here”, she will say decidedly.