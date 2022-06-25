Northwest doctor’s wife arrived at hospital with broken teeth

The 40-year-old woman, who was allegedly assaulted by her husband this Thursday (23/6), in the Northwest, had broken teeth and a serious mouth injury when she arrived at the Hospital de Base do Distrito Federal (HBDF). The man, who is a doctor, was accompanying her and had injuries to his right hand. The team that attended her called the Military Police of the DF after suspecting that the woman had been the victim of aggression.

Doctors suspect that woman suffered aggression from her husband and call PMDF

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) The name of the law honors Maria da Penha, a woman who suffered an attempted femicide in 1983, which left her a paraplegic. The case gained international attention and was reported to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of American States (OAS)Paulo H. Carvalho/Agência Brasil ****Photo-man-in-front-of-woman-as-if-were-to-assault-her (1) At the time, the OAS held Brazil responsible and accused it of omission and tolerance in relation to domestic violence against women. In addition, the entity recommended that the government not only punish Maria’s aggressor, but also proceed with a reform to prevent cases like this from happening again.Hugo Barreto / Metropolis ****Photo-women-doing-demonstration In 2002, faced with the neglect of the State, feminist NGOs drafted the first version of a law to combat domestic violence against women. It was only in 2006, however, that the House and Senate discussed the case and approved a text on the crime.Igo Estrela / Metropolis ****Illustration-woman-with-a-raised-and-open-hand On August 7, 2006, the Maria da Penha Law (Law No. 11,340/2006) was sanctioned by then President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. With 46 articles distributed in seven titles, the legislation aims to curb domestic violence against women, in accordance with the Federal Constitution.Art / Metropolis ****Photo-judge-hitting-hammer The law went into effect on September 22, 2006, and the first arrest case based on the new rules was that of a man who tried to strangle his wife, in Rio de Janeiro.reproduction ****Picture-woman-with-the-black-eye-and-having-her-mouth-covered The Maria da Penha Law amends the Penal Code and determines that aggressors of women can no longer be punished with alternative sentences, as usual. The legal provision increases the maximum period of detention, from 1 to 3 years, and also establishes measures such as the prohibition of proximity to the abused woman and her children.Illustrative picture ****Illustration-woman-having-her-mouth-covered However, it was only in 2012 that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) recognized the constitutionality of this law.Art / Metropolis ****Photo-man-in-front-of-woman-as-if-were-to-assault-her (3) Hitting someone has been a crime in Brazil since 1940. However, the Maria da Penha Law was created to look more closely at cases in which women are victims, in the affective, family and domestic spheres.iStock/Illustrative image ****Photo-man-assaulting-a-woman In other words, the application of the Maria da Penha Law takes place within the concept of affective bond. The aggressor does not necessarily need to have a romantic relationship with the victim, as the law also applies to father-in-law, mother-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, son, daughter or in-laws, as long as the victim is a womanGetty Images ****Photo-woman-with-a-raised-and-open-hand (3) Furthermore, it does not matter whether or not the abuser left physical marks; a slap or even a pinch is enough for the occurrence to be registeredreproduction ****Photo-woman-with-down-faced According to lawyer Newton Valeriano, “it is not necessary to have witnesses”. “This type of violence occurs mainly when there are no people around. Therefore, the victim’s word is what counts to start an investigation. In addition, the police report and protective measure cannot be denied”, said the expert.Kat J / Unsplash ****Photo-woman-with-a-raised-and-open-hand (4) Despite what many think, physical aggression against women is not the only type of violence that falls under the law. Article 7 of the Maria da Penha Law lists the crimes typified by the norm: psychological, sexual, patrimonial or moral violenceiweta0077/istock ****Photo-woman-sitting-with-closed-hands Psychological violence is characterized as any conduct that causes emotional damage and aims to control decisions. In addition, threats, embarrassment, humiliation, blackmail, limitation of the right to come and go or any other means that harm psychological health and self-determination Disclosure ****Photo-woman-with-a-raised-and-open-hand (6) Sexual violence is characterized as any conduct: that constrains the woman to witness or participate in unwanted sexual relations; that induces her to use her sexuality; that prevents her from using contraceptives; that forces a pregnancy or an abortion; and that limits or nullifies the exercise of sexual and reproductive rights stock ****Photo-woman-with-a-raised-and-open-hand On the other hand, patrimonial violence is understood as any conduct that configures retention, subtraction, partial or total destruction of objects, work instruments, personal documents, goods, values, rights or economic resources, including those intended to satisfy needs.Hugo Barreto / Metropolis ****Illustration-person-wearing-anklet-and-fear-woman Moral violence is considered any conduct that constitutes slander, defamation or injuryArt / Metropolis ****Photo-women-doing-demonstration (2) A few years ago, debates on the inclusion of transgender women in the Maria da Penha Law influenced court decisions that ensured protective measures for them. Sentences of the Courts of Justice of the Federal District, Santa Catarina and Anápolis opened precedents for the discussionDaniel Ferreira / Metropolis ****Photo-man-in-front-of-woman-as-if-were-to-assault-her (2) Despite this, at the times they were included, trans women needed to have undergone reassignment surgery or changed their marital status.Hugo Barreto / Metropolis ****Photo-walk-lgbtqia+ In early April 2022, however, the STJ unanimously granted protective measures through the Maria da Penha Law for a transgender woman. As this is the first time that a decision in this regard has been taken by a higher court, the determination may serve as a basis for other legal proceedings to use the same understanding.Luis Soto/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images 0

The case is investigated by the Special Police for Assistance to Women (Deam) as domestic violence. In testimony, the 42-year-old doctor stated that the couple argued and the woman had ingested 20 Rivotril tablets and a dose of whiskey. In an attempt to take her to the hospital, he crashed the vehicle into a wall inside the building’s garage. (featured photo). The man claims that the wounds on his wife’s face are from this accident.

The man said he performed cardiac massage after she suffered two cardiac arrests inside the vehicle and used a tube to wash his wife’s stomach. They got married four months ago and have been dating since 2020. The woman has an 8-year-old son from a previous relationship. Those involved have not been identified.

Deam officers were also at the hospital to talk to the victim. She denied having been assaulted by her husband, but confirmed that they had “hot” arguments over a financial investment gone wrong.

She confirmed having taken two tablets of Rivotril and a dose of whicky to sleep. Afterwards, she only remembers being taken to her car and waking up in the hospital.

The medical team at Hospital de Base reported that the woman did not show signs of intoxication and traumatology identified that the injuries of both are characteristic of domestic violence. The man was released after testifying.

The PCDF informed, in a note, that it has “proceedings in progress” to clarify the case. In addition to him, other witnesses testified at the police station on Thursday night.

Want to stay tuned in everything that goes on in the square? follow the profile of Metropolis DF on Instagram.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.