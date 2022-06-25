Now gone! Claudia Leitte finally does her São João in Bahia after an interrupted show; Photos

After having an interrupted show at São João de Caruaru, in Pernambuco, earlier this month, Claudia Leitte returned to the stage in Bahia to perform her São João!

With a jaguar print look (Hello, Pantanal!), cowboy hat, belt with buckle and gloves, the singer presented her hits and had a lively audience. Fans filled the Exhibition Park.

remember

Claudia Leitte regretted the early end of his show at São João de Caruaru, in Pernambuco, on June 4th. The artist took the stage of the event and had to end the presentation that would take 2 hours after 40 minutes of singing because of delays in the schedule of the June festivities.

This Monday (6), Claudia commented on what happened in a post on Instagram. “My people from Pernambuco are always spectacular and receive me with a lot of love and respect. And that’s how it was since I arrived in Caruaru. There were some unforeseen events that spoiled the time of all the festival’s presentations and, unfortunately, I also had to cut more than half of the show that I had prepared especially for the event”, he said.

“But move on! The only problem was getting a ‘taste of wanting more’ bigger than usual [risos]”, he wrote. ‘What about my fans with the tour shirt, plaques, balloons? My God! You don’t exist!”, he concluded.