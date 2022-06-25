Nubank announces new account for teenagers

O Nubank announced that it will release some of its services to 12- to 17-year-olds. Fintech will allow the public to have access to credit cards, debit cards with an expiration date on the account, cell phone recharge, pix and transfers.

In addition, depending on the authorization of those responsible, the minor can open a digital account. According to information from the digital bank, initially, the opportunity will only be available to 57 million customers.

However, according to Nubank, the objective is to promote financial education about digital services. In any case, it is important to emphasize that this first phase is for testing. Therefore, the services will only be available in the coming months.

See what other institutions offer financial services to minors

Banco Inter: Provides the Kids account, with no opening or maintenance fee. According to the bank, the intention is to help parents and guardians in the financial education of their children.

C6 Bank: Grants the C6 Yellow digital account, for those who have not yet turned 18. The account is free and offers a debit card and a specific application for teenagers. With this, you can track all expenses.

Next Bank: Offers the Next Joy digital account in partnership with Disney. As in previous banks, the goal is to teach children to understand more about money and financial education with characters from Marvel and Disney.

Mercado Pago: It also offers an account for minors. The account opening is free and is allowed for teenagers between 13 and 17 years old, with the authorization of the responsible person.

It is worth mentioning that in all these accounts financial services are available, however, limited according to the release of the financial institution and parents.

Nubank launches promotion with a prize of up to BRL 50,000

O Nubank launched, on the last 13th, the promotion “life ticket”, aimed at fintech life insurance customers. The users of Nubank Vida are receiving virtual vouchers or tickets to be exchanged for digital banking products or services.

According to the information, customers will have two chances to answer questionnaires every month. “Quis da Vida”, as the fintech survey is called, will award tickets with values ​​from R$30 to R$100.

In addition, the promotion will also promote monthly raffles with values ​​between R$ 1 thousand to R$ 6 thousand. However, at the end of the campaign there will still be a grand prize of R$50,000, which will be raffled off among the insurance customers.

How to participate in Nubank’s “Vale-Vida”?

Participating in the promotion is very simple, just be a customer of the “Nubank Vida” insurance and follow the progress of the campaign through the application itself. The initiative will be valid until November 30, 2022.

To get the tickets and receive the prizes it is necessary:

Access the Nubank application on your cell phone; Search for the Nubank Vida section; Tap on “Vale-Vida Nubank Promotion”; Read the terms of the “Vale-Vida Nubank” promotion and proceed if you agree; To start your participation, on the website “Vale-Vida Nubank”, where you will be redirected, start filling out the Quiz da Vida.

It will be possible to see who were the winners in the list of the lucky ones of the month. Keep an eye on the app.