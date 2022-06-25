Nubank releases account for young people under 18

It’s much easier to handle finances when that responsibility comes early. These are small day-to-day adjustments that help children learn to manage money. And Nubank will give this process a little help! Now young people aged 12 to 17 can also open a digital bank account.

Read more: Can you invest in Nubank with just R$1? see if it’s possible

The card to which they will have access will be in the debit function, but of course the release of the service will depend on the authorization of the parents. Interested parties can now join the waiting list. The idea is to encourage young people to start their financial journey earlier, especially with more responsibility and information.

Nubank for 12 to 17 year olds

According to Nubank, the proposal is for teenagers to learn more about control financial situation, however with the help of the parents in this first contact. “At Nubank, we have a culture of testing and learning”, informed the digital bank, clarifying that the service is in the testing phase.

For this reason, only a few people will have the chance to create the account for their children in this first phase. If the idea bears good fruit, the forecast is expand opening accounts for 12 to 17 year olds soon.

The digital bank says it will listen to customers and improve the product, but anyone interested can join the waiting list. “Access to the account for those under 18 has been requested for some time by our customers and by teenagers themselves,” he revealed.

Thus, it was decided that young people would not have access to credit cards, nor to loan or financing services. The first contact will be with the debit card only.

“We want to empower people from a young age to learn how to deal with their finances, giving security and reassurance to fathers and mothers that the Nubank account is a good option to start with”, explained Nubank.

Anyone who receives the invitation to participate in the testing phase can to approve the service through the Nubank application. Just follow the steps indicated within the app to open an account.

With the account for young people, Nubank clarifies that they can use the “Save money” function, make transfers by PIX and TED, recharge their cell phones, make online purchases and other available services.