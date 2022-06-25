Nurse, daughter and partner detained for death of child in Setúbal

Three people were detained by the Setúbal PJ due to the death of three-year-old Jessica. The child’s mother and stepfather were heard but were released.

The nanny, mother and stepfather of the three-year-old girl who died on Monday in Setúbal, due to alleged mistreatment, made statements to the Judiciary Police this Wednesday. The mother and stepfather were freed, but at dawn it became known that three people were detained: the nurse, her daughter and the nurse’s companion, on suspicion of aggravated murder, kidnapping and extortion. Apparently, they have kidnapped the girl in retaliation for a monetary debt.

Already during the morning of this Thursday, the Judiciary Police issued a statement confirming only the arrest of three people, without detailing the identities of the suspects. “Following the death of a three-year-old child, which took place on June 20, the Judiciary Police, through the Criminal Investigation Department of Setúbal, located, identified and detained a 58-year-old man and two 52-year-old women. and 27 years old, as they bear strong evidence of the practice of crimes of qualified homicide, offenses to serious physical integrity, kidnapping and extortion”, reads the note. The PJ adds that the detainees will be present at the first judicial interrogation for the application of coercive measures.

suspected abuse

The nanny, who took care of the girl for five days, would have justified the injuries that the girl had with a fall from a chair, but the PJ of Setúbal already took for granted that the child had been subjected to mistreatment, even before the autopsy that was carried out this Wednesday at the Legal Medical Office in Setúbal.

According to the girl’s grandmother, Rosa Tomás, told journalists, the signs of abuse were already evident when the mother went to pick up the child from the nanny’s house last Monday morning.

However, it was only in the afternoon that the family alerted the health authorities, who mobilized an emergency medical team from the Setúbal Hospital Center to the scene. The child was assisted at her mother’s house and transported to Hospital de São Bernardo, where she was subjected to resuscitation maneuvers, but did not survive her injuries.

The girl’s stepfather also told journalists that he was unaware that the child had been in the care of a nanny for five days, assuring that her partner, Jessica’s mother, told him that the girl was in a summer camp.

Both the girl’s stepfather and grandmother assured, however, that the mother was not responsible for the mistreatment inflicted on little Jessica.