Nuuvem: Winter Gamer promotion has PC games up to 95% cheaper

Nuuvem started, this Thursday (23), the “Inverno Gamer” promotion, with PC games up to 95% cheaper. The saldão has outstanding titles such as Horizon Zero DawnBatman Arkham CollectionInjustice 2Metal Gear Solid 5 and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow.

Players will be able to take advantage of promotional prices until July 8. In all, there are more than 250 games with lower prices. Some promotions are even on Flash Sale and therefore will be available for less time.

See below for the relationship voxel prepared with some of the most interesting offers. To access the complete list, visit the website of the virtual store.

Horizon Zero Dawn (54% discount, from BRL 199.90 to BRL 89.99)

Days Gone (50% discount, from BRL 199.90 to BRL 99.95)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition (60% discount, from BRL 349.99 to BRL 139.96)

Batman Arkham Collection (85% off, from BRL 199.99 to BRL 29.99)

Euro Truck Simulator 2 (75% off, from BRL 39.99 to BRL 9.99)

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition (75% off, from BRL 149.99 to BRL 37.49)

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience (79% off, from BRL 98.99 to BRL 19.99)

Mortal Kombat XL (80% off, from BRL 74.99 to BRL 14.99)

Miami Hotline 2: Wrong Number (80% off, from BRL 24.99 to BRL 4.99)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Ultimate Edition (80% off, from BRL 49.99 to BRL 9.99)

Devil May Cry 4 (60% off, from BRL 49.99 to BRL 19.99)

Vasara Collection (95% discount, from BRL 20.69 to BRL 1.03)

XCOM 2 (90% off, from BRL 99.90 to BRL 9.99)

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series (50% discount, from BRL 249.50 to BRL 124.75)

So, what do you think of the discounts that Nuuvem is promoting this Winter Gamer?