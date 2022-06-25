Obi-Wan Kenobi | Actor comments on character’s return from Episode I

Spoiler alert ahead!

the final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi arrived last Wednesday (22) and left fans shocked with the appearance of Qui-Gon Jinn. The ghost played by Liam Neeson has been the subject of speculation since long before the series debuted, but kept secret all this time and there was never any guarantee that the Jedi Master would actually appear in the series.

However, in a new interview after his appearance, Neeson revealed the real reason that made him return to the universe of Star Wars for the first time since the Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999).

“I certainly didn’t want anyone else playing Qui-Gon Jinn, and I wanted to show my respect for George [Lucas] and that mythical world he created”the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. “Furthermore, Ewan [McGregor] is a friend, and I loved working with him on The Phantom Menace 25 years ago.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi features the return of McGregor as the Jedi Master, and Christensen as Darth Vader. Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, Maya Erskine and Rupert Friend complete the cast. The screenplay is by Joby Harold (army of the dead), and directed by Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian).

The series, set between episodes III and IV in Star Warspremieres May 27 on Disney+.

