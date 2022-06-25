Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service created by Microsoft that, through a monthly fee, allows us to access a large library of video games that we can play without limitations. From exclusive games of the own brand, through titles from all kinds of external developers and EA Play’s own catalog. Undoubtedly, the service of those from Redmond is being a success, but its fame and catalogs will go further, since the next month of October will be one of the best months for Xbox Game Pass.

During the month of October, at least 6 great games are coming to Xbox Game Passof which three are exclusive, four will arrive at launch and others will simply join the service’s different catalog after such a long wait, like Persona 5 Royal which is also coming to Xbox. So without further ado, we’ll show you the great games coming to Game Pass during the month of October.

scorn – October 13

Scorn is an evocative first-person horror adventure game set in a terrifying universe full of strange shapes and dark complexity.

A Plague Tale Requiem – October 18

Beyond the sea, an island calls… Embark on a harrowing adventure through an incredible and unforgiving world, twisted by supernatural forces. Fleeing their devastated home, Amicia and Hugo travel south to new regions and bustling cities to start over and control the curse.

Persona 5 Royal – October 21st

Get ready to enjoy a new Persona 5 Royal RPG experience based on the Persona® universe. Put on the Joker mask and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Escape the currents of society and carry out spectacular heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and change them.

High On Life – October 25

Fresh out of high school, unemployed and lacking in ambition, you certainly have nothing going for you until an alien cartel looking to get high with humanity invades Earth. Now you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero’s call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen.

Signals – October 27

A classic survival horror experience set in a dystopian future where humanity has discovered a dark secret. Unravel a cosmic mystery, escape terrifying creatures and loot an off-world government facility as Elster, a Replika technique in search of your lost dreams.

Gunfire Reborn – October

Gunfire Reborn is a level-based adventure game that combines FPS, Roguelite and RPG. Players can control heroes with different abilities to enjoy different gaming experiences using randomly thrown weapons at random levels.

And if the purchase of Activision Blizzard had already been approved, content from the overwatch 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Incredible! It should be noted that October is a little far away and certainly Microsoft or developers will be able to add even more games to the service that month, so stay tuned.

What do you think of the news?