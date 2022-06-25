Old man from Rio will suffer cruel punishment to expose terrible crime

Velho do Rio will suffer a serious accident in Pantanal.

O old man from the river (Osmar Prado) will be the victim of an arson attack in wetland. The supernatural being will be unhappy to see a farmer and his henchmen setting fire to the region and the mystical being will face the fire in the form of an anaconda to protect the biome in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

old man from the river will die? For now it will not be the turn of the character of Osmar Prado disappear from the “map”. It’s just that he will be rescued, but he will be on the verge of death in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe.

When going to an Animal Rehabilitation Center, as it will be transformed into a snake, the enchanted being will be able to escape. O old man from the river will reach the tapera of Juma (Alanis Guillen) and will ask for help to the pantaneira.

“I will die”will say the old man from the riverwhich will be taken care of by the character of Alanis Guillen. Between life and death, the supernatural being will seize the moment to make an appeal to Juma: May she get pregnant with young in wetland.

O wetland outside of dramaturgy suffers the same violence that will be portrayed in the remake of Bruno Luperi. In 2020 alone, seventeen million vertebrate animals died as a direct result of fires in the region. The data are from a study carried out by 30 researchers from public agencies, universities and non-governmental organizations.

The animals in the region, however, are not the only ones affected by the fires. From economic consequences to increased chances for a new pandemic, for example, the planet suffers from fires, which are unfortunately caused, directly or indirectly, by human beings.

According to PrevFogo, an entity of Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), the creation of pasture areas for cattle and deforestation are the main reasons.

When deforesting, farmers use the land for planting grains, including soybeans. Some celebrities from the cast of wetlandas the protagonist of the plot, Alanis Guillenhave already publicly vented against this type of action.

AND wetland portray for the whole of Brazil a little of what happens in the region, through the old man from the river in scenes that will air from Saturday (25) according to the summary released by the soap opera’s official website on Gshow. They will set fire to a field at the behest of a powerful businessman in the region.

The criminals themselves will breathe the smoke caused by the fires, which can also lead to serious respiratory diseases. The public power needs to take action and the telenovela plays its role, precisely because it draws attention to such a delicate subject.