Oslo bar attack investigated as terrorist act; Gay parade is cancelled. | World

Two people who were at the scene were shot dead in the attack, which took place at the London Pub, a famous gay bar and nightclub in the Norwegian capital. Another 20 ten regulars were hospitalized, three of them in serious condition.
Undated image of the interior of the London Pub, in Oslo, where there was a shooting on June 24, 2022 – Photo: Reproduction / Google
Because of the attack, the city’s annual Gay Parade, which would take place this Saturday (25), was cancelled. The police also recommended the cancellation of all celebrations that would take place this weekend as a result of the LGBTQIA+ Pride month. Investigators also suspect hate crime.
“Soon we will be proud and visible againbut today we will mark the Gay Pride celebrations at home”, declared the organizers of the Parade.
Tribute is left near a gay bar in Oslo, Norway, where, on June 24, 2022, a man opened fire on regulars. — Photo: Terje Pedersen via Reuters
The suspected shooter, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was arrested shortly after the attack.
“Several people were crying and screaming, the wounded were screaming, people were very scared. My first thought was that Pride was the target, and that’s terrifying.“, told the Reuters news agency the Norwegian Marcus Nybakken, 46, who had just left the pub when he heard the shots and returned to help.
Oslo police will now arm themselves
A heavily armed police officer guards the vicinity of the gay bar where a man opened fire on patrons, in Oslo, Norway, on June 24, 2022. — Photo: Javad Parsa/NTB/via REUTERS
Also as a result of the attack, which is quite unusual in Norway, the Oslo police, who do not carry weapons, will carry weapons preventively “until further notice”, according to the commander of the local police, Benedicte Bjoernland.
King Harald of Norway spoke about the episode and said he was “devastated”. “We must remain united and defend our values: freedom, diversity and respect for others,” he declared.
