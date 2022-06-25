Paes de Andrade’s approval for president of Petrobras (PETR4) is taken for granted, sources tell Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A climate of optimism regarding the approval of Caio Paes de Andrade as president of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) has taken hold of people close to the state company despite questions about the curriculum of the government-appointed executive.

Four sources interviewed by Reuters believe that by next week Andrade will be the company’s new president, after being elected by Petrobras’ Board of Directors, probably next Monday.

The government, the majority shareholder of the state-owned company, intends with the change of command of Petrobras a different approach to the company’s fuel price parity policy, which has been causing protests from President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection. José Mauro Coelho, who only held the position of CEO for about two months, left the company earlier this week.

“Everything will be fine, and next week his (Andrade) administration will begin,” a senior government source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Before that, the name of the current Secretary of Debureaucratization, of the Ministry of Economy, still needs to be appreciated by the Eligibility Committee (Celeg) of the state-owned company – it is an advisory body that analyzes whether the nominee is fit for the role.

The committee meets this Friday and the opinion will be given by four members, two of them members of the current Petrobras board. In the event of a tie, the mining vote will be given by a fifth member, also a director.

“The expectation is for approval by the committee and then by the CA (Board of Directors),” said a second source.

The Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) and the National Association of Petroleum Workers Minority Shareholders of Petrobras (Anapetro) sent Celeg and the council a document warning that Andrade would not meet the prerequisites set out in the State-Owned Companies Law and the company’s statute.

The day before, councilor Rosângela Buzanelli called the appointment of an executive with no proven experience in the oil industry an “offense” to the country.

Initially, the board meeting to vote on Andrade’s nomination was scheduled for this Friday, but the trend is that it will be for the beginning of next week.

“There is still no formal call, but it would be impossible to hold today (Friday). We should analyze the material,” said a third source.

“Must be on Monday,” added a fourth source, who also spoke on condition of confidentiality.

“We nominated him because we are sure he is a prepared name and within the legal framework,” said a government source.

The approval of Andrade as a member of the board and the subsequent appointment as president of the company needs only a simple majority, according to the sources, after the resignation of Coelho opened up this possibility.

“It is not unanimous. (But) a simple majority is enough to approve (on the council),” said a source.

“Sometimes, only sometimes, we are surprised by the CA”, said one of the sources, practically ruling out that Andrade will not be approved.

