Palacios scores first goal for Vasco and says he is inspired by Riquelme: “Player I most admired” | vasco

After more than a year, midfield Palacios returned to score in an official game. In Vasco’s 3-0 victory over Operário-PR, the Chilean closed the scoring with a beautiful free kick and dedicated the goal to his family, who were watching the match in São Januário, and to a friend who died. In addition, the athlete revealed to admire Riquelme, idol of Boca Juniors, Argentina.

– Happiness. Been waiting a long time for this. My family is there (in São Januário) and they are the most important people in my life, along with a friend, who is no longer on earth, is in heaven, but is with me and I know he pushed me to score this goal – he said. the player.

– Riquelme. I think he was always the player I most admired in my life. I admire him a lot.

Palacios celebrates first goal with Vasco's shirt

Palacios left the field crying in the match against Grêmio after hitting the crossbar in extra time in the second half and not being able to change the 0-0. Serie A access:

– Clear. We take that weight off the top to keep doing the best I can and working day by day, week by week to do the best on the pitch and help the team get what it wants in November.

Vasco players celebrate with the crowd after the victory over Operário

The Chilean player has not scored a goal since January 14, 2021, when he was defending Unión Española. He has nine matches for Vasco.

– Actually, sometimes I keep kicking the ball. I think work has its reward. When they were freed, I thought it was a good opportunity and said I had to demonstrate the work I do on a daily basis by shooting at the goal. And thank God he fell into the goal, I’m very happy – said Palacios.

