Palmeiras overcomes Veiga’s absence with Scarpa’s growth and positive balance | palm trees

Palmeiras should count on the return of Raphael Veiga for the duel against Avaí, on Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), away from home, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship.

There were just over 20 days of absence of the main organizer of Verdão. Veiga felt his thigh at the beginning of the first half against Atlético-MG, on June 5, for the Brasileirão.

Without the midfielder, Palmeiras entered the field five times. There were four victories (against Botafogo, Atlético-GO, Coritiba and São Paulo, all for the Brasileirão) and one defeat (to São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil).

The use of 80% in the absence of Raphael Veiga left a positive balance on and off the field. In the period, Palmeiras managed to establish itself in the leadership of the Brasileirão and open a three-point advantage to the vice-leader Corinthians.

However, still without the midfielder, Verdão lost the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and will have to reverse São Paulo’s advantage at Allianz Parque, on July 14th.

Gustavo Scarpa’s good form was fundamental for Raphael Veiga’s full recovery process. The number 14 has seven goals scored and is the leader in assists in the season (11). There were 30 games in 2022, 25 of them as a starter.

Palmeiras’ five games without Raphael Veiga 06/09/2022 Palmeiras 4 x 0 Botafogo Brazilian championship 06/12/2022 Coritiba 0 x 2 Palm trees Brazilian championship 06/16/2022 Palmeiras 4 x 2 Atletico-GO Brazilian championship 06/20/2022 Sao Paulo 1 x 2 Palmeiras Brazilian championship 06/23/2022 Sao Paulo 1 x 0 Palmeiras Brazil’s Cup

Even with the conditions to enter the field against São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil, the Palmeiras coaching staff set physical goals to avoid precipitating Veiga’s return and causing a new injury.

The positive results without the number 23 gave tranquility to the Health and Performance Nucleus of Verdão to work on the full recovery of the midfielder. Now, the department has only midfielder Jailson, recovering from a knee injury, undergoing treatment.

In addition to the return of Raphael Veiga, Abel Ferreira gained more options to scale the team in the next games. Gustavo Scarpa had a great performance in the role of articulator, in addition to having opened space for Gabriel Veron to act in the winger. The striker, by the way, played well in the period.

Palmeiras enters the field next Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), against Avaí, at the Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The tendency is for Raphael Veiga to play part of the game to gain pace thinking about the round of 16 of Libertadores, against Cerro Porteño, in Paraguay, on Wednesday.

