‘Pantanal’: Tadeu hears that he is not the son of José Leôncio

José Loreto as Tadeu in a scene from ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of the novel “wetland“, Tadeu (José Loreto) will hear from Filó (Dira Paes) that he is not the son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).

Everything will happen when Guta (Julia Dalavia) insinuates in an argument with Filó that Tadeu doesn’t look like a Leôncio. Intrigued, the boy will look for his mother a little later to talk about it.

READ MORE:

Juma discovers lie and leaves Jove

Author changes ending, and Tenório’s son will not be murdered

Actors of the first version of the soap opera give their opinion on the remake

Juma turns jaguar and scares Jove

Compare the current cast with the original version

In the conversation, the pawn will ask Filó to say once and for all if he is really the farmer’s son and, on impulse, Filó will answer no, but will explain that Tadeu saved Zé’s life.

In shock, Tadeu will ask for explanations. Filó, then, will come to his senses and change his speech, saying that he only said what he wanted to hear and confirming that José Leôncio is indeed his father.

Tadeu will remain suspicious, but Filó will swear that he is telling the truth and will ask for lightning to fall on his head if he was lying. The pawn will then be convinced.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

The highlights of the week of “Pantanal”: