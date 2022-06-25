Pantanal: Zé Lucas acts ‘in secrecy’, exposes Jove to Juma and shoots: “He gave the order”

In the next chapters of wetlandJove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will discover that Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) has started hanging around the tapera of Juma (Alanis Guillen). Annoyed, the son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Madeleine (Karine Teles) will prohibit pedestrians from getting close to the place.

The ex-truck driver, however, will not heed his brother’s order and will go after the jaguar woman again. On the occasion, the herdsman will praise the smile of the heiress of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) and will say that he disobeyed Irma’s nephew (Camila Morgado) to find out how the girl was doing.

“He gave the order for no one to see him…“, will tell the bastard, who will also point out that he didn’t want Joventino to know he was there, according to information from columnist Zean Bravo, from the Extra newspaper. “I don’t need anything… or anyone“, will reply the protagonist.

In addition, Zé Leôncio’s firstborn will encourage the savage to return to the farm. “You know that if you come home, he [Jove] will welcome you with an open arm…“, will state the talaric. Juma will then ask Irandhir’s character not to get involved in the story.

“As much as I love you, Juma, I can’t forget that you’re my brother’s wife…“, he will point out.”Go in just one… And you won’t ever be! his and not anyone else’s“, the young woman will reply. For more news about soap operas and entertainment, follow Bolavip Brasil.