Paolla Oliveira tweets Lula percentage in research, and internet reacts

posted on 06/24/2022



Publication by Paolla Oliveira exceeded 30 thousand interactions: ‘understanders will understand’, says a follower of the actress – (Credit: Redes Socias/Reproduction)

Actress Paolla Oliveira was one of the most talked about topics on Twitter this Thursday night (23/06) for writing the percentage of Lula (PT) in the Datafolha poll released minutes before the tweet. “53%”, wrote the artist.

53% — Paolla Oliveira (@paolla) June 23, 2022





The index concerns Lula’s valid votes, which gave the PT a victory in the first round. Current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears next, with 32%.

The internet went wild with Paolla Oliveira’s tweet. The publication surpassed 30 thousand interactions.

“Understanders will understand,” said one netizen in response to Paolla. “Perfect in everything,” said another.

The Datafolha Institute survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under code BR-09088/202.