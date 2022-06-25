Petra highlights Bia’s phase: ‘It’s not easy to play with her’

Kvitova played two games against Bia this grass season, with a win for each side Photo: Jimmie48/WTA

Eastbourne (England) – Eastbourne WTA 500 finalist Petra Kvitova was responsible for end the undefeated series of Beatriz Haddad Maia, who was coming off 12 straight wins on grass and the WTA 250 titles in Nottingham and Birmingham in recent weeks. After the match on Friday, Kvitova highlighted the great phase of Bia on the circuit.

“It was a tough game, that’s what I expected. I was lucky that my serve helped me a lot today”, said Kvitova, after the victory by 7/6 (7-5) and 6/4. The result served as a rematch for the Czech, after the recent duel in Birmingham. “I lost to her last weekbut she is playing very well, she won Nottingham and Birmingham, and it’s not easy to play against someone like that”.

A body blow of a second will do 🥊 🇨🇿 @Petra_Kvitova takes the opening set over Haddad Maia in a tiebreak! One set away from the #RothesayInternational final 👀 pic.twitter.com/OolM0kUofB — wta (@WTA) June 24, 2022

“She served very well today, we only had one break in today’s game. But that’s the game on grass. I waited for my chances and won the tiebreak. I think that was the key to winning today”, adds the Czech, who got the only break of the match in the opening of the second set. Kvitova only faced one break-point in the match and led the aces statistic by 6 to 5, in addition to having made 27 to 12 on winners.

Final against reigning champion Jelena Ostapenko

Former world number 2 and two-time Wimbledon champion, Kvitova is 32 years old and is ranked 31st. The experienced Czech player will play in her 39th final in the circuit’s career and is looking for her 29th title. His most recent achievement was in February last year in Doha. She will face Latvian Jelena Ostapenko this Saturday, starting at 8:30 am (GMT).

“It’s great to play in a final after a year, so I’m already happy. I know Jelena loves to play here, obviously we’ve seen it, she has a very good game on grass. returns and in a few strokes”, added the Czech, who has four wins and four defeats against the Latvian.

Current champion in Eastbourne, Ostapenko is currently 14th in the rankings and is looking for her second title of the season, after also winning the WTA 500 in Dubai. “It’s a great week for me, I’m playing better every match. I knew I would have a tough game, but I was very confident, focused, and I think I played great tennis today,” said the Latvian after winning the semifinal against Italy’s Camila. Giorgi by double 6/2.

Ostapenko also spoke about the reunion with Kvitova at the circuit. “She’s a great player and a great person, we’ve faced each other several times and I think the grass is the best floor for her. But I’ll try to take this opportunity as much as I can because it’s great to play in a final and at the same time prepare for Wimbledon”.