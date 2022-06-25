Petrobras distributes BRL 24 billion to its shareholders

According to information from Petrobras, shareholders will receive the second installment of dividends in July. know more

Last Monday (20), Petrobras shareholders received more than R$ 24 billion, referring to the first installment of the distribution of dividends. Most of the amount, around R$8.85 billion, was allocated to the Federal Government, which holds 36.6% of the company’s total capital.

The gross amount paid corresponds to dividends and Interest on Equity (JCP) of R$1.857745 per outstanding common and preferred share, based on the shareholding position on May 23 this year.

The distribution of profits was approved by the Petrobras Board of Directors in May this year. In total, shareholders will receive R$ 48.5 billion. Payment of the second installment is scheduled for July 20.

According to Petrobras, the total dividends in the first quarter of this year will be distributed in two equal installments. Shareholders receive the first part of the remuneration in June and the second in July.

“The total allocated for dividends by Petrobras in the first quarter of 2022 amounts to R$ 48.5 billion, of which R$ 17.7 billion for the Union (Federal Union, BNDES and BNDESPar). The amounts will be paid in equal installments in June and July,” Petrobras said.

In May, when the distribution of dividends to shareholders was announced, the company also released its quarterly results, with net income of R$ 44.561 billion.

Petrobras said it returned part of the good results from the payment of taxes

Petrobras also reported that it returns part of the good results in the payment of taxes. According to company data, in the first three months of this year almost R$ 70 billion were paid. The amount distributed is equivalent to royalties, government shares and taxes.

In addition, amid the payment of the first installment of dividends, the Union, which received one of the largest slices, strongly criticized Petrobras. José Mauro Coelho, who until then was president of the company, even resigned from the position.

