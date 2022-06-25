Photo of chicken skin tray in Vila Velha supermarket goes viral

An image showing trays of chicken skin being sold in a supermarket in Espírito Santo went viral on the internet last week. In the photo, the product — which is traditionally donated or even thrown away — is advertised for R$2.99 ​​a kilo. The “offer” outraged netizens.

Several comments were posted on social media. In one of them, a profile mocks the commercialization, saying that “Brazil is taking off”. Another asks, “How far have we come?” (see more examples below).