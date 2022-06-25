Photo of chicken skin tray in Vila Velha supermarket goes viral

“Chicken skin R$ 2.99/kg”. The image has gone viral on the internet over the last week. Credit: Reproduction | Social networks

An image showing trays of chicken skin being sold in a supermarket in Espírito Santo went viral on the internet last week. In the photo, the product — which is traditionally donated or even thrown away — is advertised for R$2.99 ​​a kilo. The “offer” outraged netizens.

Several comments were posted on social media. In one of them, a profile mocks the commercialization, saying that “Brazil is taking off”. Another asks, “How far have we come?” (see more examples below).

WHAT PEOPLE SAY

As shown in the image, the tray had a label from a refrigerator in Espírito Santo. However, for the FolhaPress AgencyKarojy Alimentos stated that it “never sold chicken skin and that the label was wrongly used in the handling of the product by Supermercado Faé, in Vila Velha”.

Wanted by the report the Gazette, an employee of the establishment located in the Barramares neighborhood stated that “the products have already been collected”. Without identifying himself, he declined to answer other questions. “That’s all,” he said. Then the connection was dropped.

IS THIS OFFER? SEE REPERCUSSION ON THE WEB

