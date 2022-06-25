PIS/Pasep of BRL 1,212 released today; see how to withdraw outside the calendar

Brazilian workers who let the PIS/Pasep withdrawal this year still have the chance to redeem amounts between R$101 and R$1,212. The public of beneficiaries is those who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year 2020.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, about 481,765 workers have not yet redeemed the PIS/Pasep salary bonus for the 2020 base year. Currently, the forgotten amount is around R$400 million.

Who is entitled to the forgotten allowance?

Workers who:

They received, on average, up to two monthly minimum wages with a formal contract in the base year of the calculation;

They performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days also in the year of calculation;

Have a registration of at least 5 years in PIS/Pasep;

They have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) or eSocial.

What is the salary bonus amount?

To find out how much you will receive, the worker simply counts the number of months exercised with a formal contract:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

How to access the salary bonus of up to BRL 1,212

Workers can check if they are entitled to forgotten PIS/Pasep through the application Digital Work Portfolio or phone 158. Those who already use the platform should update it for better operation.