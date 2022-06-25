Pix Vulture: understand the scam involving deposits on WhatsApp

An innocent meme page with thousands of followers on Twitter posts a attractive offer, profitable and with little explanation: when sending an amount of money via Pix to an unknown broker, the amount will be multiplied and returned in minutes. A simple deposit of R$30 can guarantee R$300 in a few seconds, guaranteeing an astronomical valuation in an instant, according to the very suspicious offer.

The approach, sometimes characterized as “Pix Vulture”, preys on needy victims for quick gains and possibly users’ private data. O TecMundo investigated the scam involving Pix transfers via WhatsApp and tells more about the case in this report. See how the scheme works and check out how to protect yourself.

How did it start?

While not limited to the social network, the scam has gained popularity over the past few weeks on Twitter, often using meme pages — purchased or sponsored — to promote itself. In general, criminals usually operate through new profiles and with little history of advertising.

O modus operandi is very similar between the various accounts used: a simple text, promising exorbitant profits, such as “R$ 100 becomes R$ 1,000”. Another recurrence is the possibility of sending a “test value”, usually smaller — when the “ambush” occurs.

Offers a “Pix Vulture”, shared by meme pages with similar writing pattern. (Source: Screenshot/Twitter)Source: Adriano Camacho, TecMundo

According to ESET’s information security expert, Daniel Barbosa, the scam is not exactly elaborate and is a social engineering approach. That is, criminals bet on psychological manipulation to take advantage of victims.

Despite the simplicity and almost bordering on the absurd, the promise of extra income is attractive to internet users in economic vulnerability, especially in a national context where inflation increasingly devours the purchasing power of the minimum wage.

Profiles post images to make victims believe the scheme worksSource: TecMundo/Twitter/Screenshot

The profiles that publicize the coup also use videos, usually in low resolution and starring simple people, to give a greater tone of reality to the coup. In addition, the publications also have images of alleged users of the scheme thanking you via WhatsApp and fake transfer receipts.

With elaborate outreach strategies, the scam can seem real to people who may be desperate to earn extra income or simply lack experience with the online world.

How does Pix’s Vulture move work?

Seeking to understand how the coup works in practice, the TecMundo contacted a “Pix Vulture” to carry out a negotiation. As explained earlier, finding an “investment offer” on Twitter was a simple task, as several relevant pages share the scheme. However, it’s worth noting that advertisers change daily — although the promoter accounts remain the same.

Contact was made through a link that leads to WhatsApp, made available in the announcement tweet, outside business hours. Despite this, the attendant did not take long to return and was very courteous, even if brief. According to him, the money would be returned with interest to the original account in just 5 minutes after the transfer of the base amount, selected by the customer. To protect the transaction, there is a promise of “complete security”, with no practical measures presented or any guarantees.

After asking about available packages, the attendant presents a screenshot with the same values ​​offered in the original tweet — which also contained a video of an alleged satisfied customer, thanking him and guaranteeing the quality of the service. Further on, he offers a “test amount” of R$30 and clarifies that he only works with transfers on Pix, dispensing with other means of payment.

True to its name, Urubu do Pix does not accept other forms of payment. (Source: Screenshot)Source: Adriano Camacho, TecMundo

Upon receiving the test amount, the attendant does not respond, but continues to view the messages. Seeking to test the depth of the blow, the TecMundo even offered a much larger fictitious amount, provided the initial transfer was honored. Even showing interest, he promises to send the amount due, but soon blocks the contact.

Vulture do Pix does not return the promised amount, even with the possibility of new shipments. (Source: Screenshot)Source: Adriano Camacho, TecMundo

That is, if you still had any doubts about transfer scams via WhatsApp and needed some evidence, here it is: the Pix vulture doesn’t work and you will have your money stolenregardless of the amount sent to the criminal.

Crime, regardless of value

In that context, the TecMundo emphasizes that the practice of scams such as the “Urubu do Pix” is considered a crimeregardless of the value sent, typifying itself as fraud — when there is an unlawful advantage at the expense of someone, deceived through a ruse or a ruse. In the case in question, the criminal’s interest seems to go beyond money, as he asks for proof of payment, which usually shows the full name of the customers and, in some companies, basic information about bank accounts and CPF numbers.

For Daniel Barbosa, an expert at ESET, the best way to avoid similar scams is to be suspicious of offers that are “too good to be true”, in addition to not interacting with links and files sent by strangers. He reinforces: “If there was indeed something with this type of profitability being widely publicized, the scheme would break by itself.”

How to recover Pix sent to scams?

The information security specialist also explains that it is even possible to recover values ​​sent to recipients in scams of this type, however, you must file a report and immediately contact the bank that is responsible for the transfer, once the problem is identified. He also clarifies that, as the sending of amounts was done without the use of coercion, it is technically legitimate — a factor that can complicate the reimbursement process.

The Pix Vulture meme

While the reported Pix transfer scam goes unpunished on social media, there are already several memes satirizing the simplicity of the scheme. On Twitter itself, the nest of the Pix Vulture, users share images and advertising items with several variations of the “offer” — including “Nubank’s Rooster”, “PayPal’s Mouse” and “PicPay’s Parrot”.

Simply Pix’s Vulture family pic.twitter.com/VTcw6vm0Rh — Adriano Camacho (@AdrianoCamaccho) June 24, 2022

The popularity of memes is so great that it took the TecMundo to find the real blow. With that in mind, here’s a tip: even if the Pix Vulture is the target of many memes, it’s always good to warn friends, acquaintances and family members who have no experience with the digital world about the dangers of investing via WhatsApp.