Poliana Abritta publishes photo with love and receives support from Globo team

Poliana Abritta shares moments with her husband on social media

Recently, journalist Poliana Abritta was left out of ‘Fantástico’, which airs on Sundays on Globo. But, she appeared on social media to show her true whereabouts, next to her beloved.

It is worth mentioning that the presenter was on vacation from the station while Maju Coutinho played the boat alone in the electronic magazine.

For those who don’t know, Poliana Abritta is very discreet about her intimate life and rarely exposes something on social media. But this time, she decided to put that idea aside and shared some selfies with Chico Walcacer, a journalist with whom she has been married since last year.

Also, that both are so reserved that they decided to have a ‘secret’ ceremony that was only revealed months after the union was made official.

But, back to the point, during the holidays, Poliana Abrita left the country and is enjoying her husband’s company in New York, United States.

And in her official profile on Instagram, the journalist shared a photo hugging her beloved and in the caption, she talked about the holidays and even wished a good Sunday to all her followers.

“A couple on vacation passing by to wish you a great Sunday night,” she wrote in the caption.

The publication garnered many likes and several comments from fans, as well as celebrities such as Maju Coutinho, Fernanda Gentil, Nanda Costa, Taís Araújo and many others, who praised the couple.

“Too beautiful,” wrote one follower. Just like another internet user, who also left his comment: “My favorite couple! Enjoy dear ones”.

See the full post:

ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP OF THE TWO

The two started dating in the year 2019 and took over the relationship on Valentine’s Day of the same year. The boy is the father of two girls and a boy, while Poliana Abritta gave birth to triplets in her previous marriage, with Glenio Carvalho.

The journalist and Chico Walcacer got married in early 2021, but, as stated above, they only released it in July of the same year.

“Six months ago… It was like this, it is like this… our way”, wrote the blonde when sharing a photo at her wedding ceremony.

For those who don’t know, Chico Walcacer is a director, screenwriter and journalist at Globo and declared himself in the comments of the publication.

“My foot with yours, love. Always… and in our own way,” he wrote.