Popular reinforcement of the ‘Duílio era’ will go to Zenit in the agreement by Yuri Alberto, says journalist

Corinthians returns with everything to the market. In this transfer window, the club may have some ‘new faces’ in the squad that, without a doubt, will be further strengthened. The first novelty must be the striker Yuri Alberto, from Zenit.

The player’s arrival is largely due to the new decision by FIFA, which released athletes from Russian and Ukrainian clubs to agree with any other team for at least July 2023. In this way, Yuri, who ended the season on a high, is one of them.

Thus, Yuri Alberto, who already has an agreement with Timão, will be one of them. It still remains to know the form of the business. While Corinthians wanted a one-year loan, the Russian club always made it clear that they wanted a permanent exit and, of course, financial compensation.

Ivan should head to Zenit

In this way, according to journalist Fábio Aleixo, Corinthians should cede two players to Zenit. One of them is the goalkeeper Ivan, who was hired at the beginning of the year but has not had space, due to the fact that Cássio has returned to a high level.

So far, the goalkeeper, who is considered one of the most promising in Brazilian football, played only three matches with the Timão shirt. Aleixo also adds that he questioned the director of Zenit on the subject, but that he preferred not to talk about it.