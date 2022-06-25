Porsche secretly bought by Schumacher goes up for sale

A 2004 Porsche Carrera GT that belonged to Michael Schumacher is being sold. The model was bought after the sixth of the seven titles won by the German in Formula 1, and was officially acquired by the company Weber Management GmbH – from his manager, Willi Weber. This occurred at the time when the German, by contract, could not acquire cars that were not from the Fiat Group, as he was driving for Ferrari.

With the model offered to Schumacher, he was able to take advantage of the naturally aspirated V10 of the Porsche Carrera GT. The car came in black, with black wheels and red accents and is quite raw on the driver assistance side, with just an ABS.

It is unknown how much Schumacher drove this car, but it has only 14,200 km on it. In the layout, there is Schumacher’s logo on the back and his helmet as a detail inside the vehicle.

Image: Disclosure

The car was sold in 2008 to another owner and then ended up in the hands of Roock Sportsystem, which is now selling it. The price was not disclosed, but recently a similar car was sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for US$ 1.8 million – about R$ 9.3 million at the current price.

It remains to be seen how much the model will be worth having been the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

