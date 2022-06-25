Precarious conditions led Luan Santana to cancel concert in Bahia

A canceled show by Luan Santana at the São João party in the city of Entre Rios, Bahia, triggered a public fight between the singer, his team and Mayor Manoelito Argolo Júnior. On the one hand, the artist’s “stardom” is alleged, on the other, the total lack of structure in the place to hold the event.

In a statement sent to the LeoDias column, Luan Santana’s team emphasizes that in the first contact for the performance of the show, a technical sheet was sent with the needs regarding the structure, sound, light and other necessary items. “Unfortunately, over time, we found that some items were not being met,” the statement said.

Luan Santana’s team states that there was some flexibility so as not to jeopardize the event, however, it was necessary to have a minimum of technical and safety conditions to proceed. “When we arrived at the venue, we started assembling our equipment and our technicians went to check the structure offered”, continues the note.

“We identified the following points:

– There was not the requested soundboard, but we still tried to set it up to perform the show;

– The light equipment also did not fully meet our rider and, most of the equipment present, was not working;

– There was only one Backline kit to meet the two existing bands (Luan Santana and Adelmario Coelho), however the material available was not enough for even one band;

– There was only an audio system, a multi-cable, also insufficient for the attractions;

– The stage was not grounded, which caused a shock to several professionals present there, including one of them who needed to be rescued and hospitalized (LS Audio employee, sound and light equipment rental); members of Adelmario Coelho’s band and our blaster were also electrically shocked;

– At no time do we impose conditions for any attraction to perform before, so much so that the other artist in question was already on stage when the problems were found and they also chose not to perform.

We talked to the mayor and local production, who tried to reverse the situation for us to present, however for the safety of our entire team and the technical problems already related, we chose to request a reschedule. We were prevented from leaving with our bus that had its passage blocked, only released after more than two hours.”

– Team Luan Santana

