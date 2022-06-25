Pregnant with twins, Isabella Scherer says that she was forbidden to have sex, and explains why: “Barred by our doctor”; watch

Pregnant with twins, Isabella Scherer shared with followers on Instagram that her doctor forbade her to have sex during pregnancy. On Thursday (23), the champion of Masterchef Brasil 2021 explained through the stories that the professional’s indication was due to changes in her body caused by pregnancy.

Asked about her sex life during this period, the actress recalled: “At 25 or 26 weeks, I went to the doctor and found that my cervix had gotten a lot smaller. So I started using progesterone at night and put on a pessary. [O pessário] it is a rubber structure that you place on the cervix for support. Therefore, sexual intercourse was completely barred by our doctor.“.

Then, the daughter of the swimmer Xuxa shared a little about how their sexual relations were until then. “At first, I felt a lot of pain, a lot of burning. It looked like I had candidiasis, it was very weird. Then it got better, but it was for a short time because, when it got better, I soon had to put on the pessary“, he reported.

Watch:

Isabella Scherer talks about her sex life in pregnancy pic.twitter.com/XyvlMmcYu6 — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) June 24, 2022

This is Isabella’s first pregnancy, now 26 years old. The babies are the result of her relationship with model Rodrigo Calazans. She became known in Brazil after participating in the 2017 season of Malhação, on TV Globo. Since then, the actress has also acted in other productions of the station, such as the soap opera ‘Bom Sucesso’. In 2021, she won the eighth season of Masterchef Brasil, by Band.