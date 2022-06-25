Presbyterian Church decides not to remove Milton Ribeiro – 06/25/2022 – Poder

At 8:13 pm on Wednesday (22), the priest Antônio César de Araújo Freitas sent a message in a WhatsApp group to colleagues from the IPB (Presbyterian Church of Brazil).​

“My brothers, I was with Reverend Milton [Ribeiro]at the Federal Police Superintendence in São Paulo, now at the beginning of the night, we talked a little, I prayed with him and I left him a hug saying that his brothers are in prayer.”

“Wonderful, Caesar. Let’s pray for him,” replied Mackenzie Chancellor Robinson Grangeiro.

Antônio’s conversation with Milton lasted about 10 minutes in the room where the former minister was detained for a day, according to reports made to the Sheet by interlocutors of the priest.

The visit served to show support for the friend, former minister and Presbyterian pastor, who was preventively arrested on suspicion of having committed the crimes of passive corruption, influence peddling, malfeasance and administrative law.

The following day, Ribeiro was released by order of the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region).

Antônio César is vice-president of the Board of Directors of Instituto Prebisteriano Mackenzie. He managed to visit Milton for being a lawyer, even without defending the former minister in any case. “I went to pay a courtesy call as a friend,” he simply told the Sheetadding that he is not authorized to give details of the conversation.

Milton’s arrest triggered the biggest crisis in Brazil’s Presbyterian Church in decades, according to its members. The IPB is pressured on social networks and by churches to express its opinion on the case, while the members of the institution’s leadership diverge in discussions about the posture that should be adopted.

The president of the Supreme Council of the Presbyterian Church of Brazil, Roberto Brasileiro, however, asked the members of the highest positions of the institution to remain silent and wait for the unfolding of the investigation by the PF (Federal Police).

THE Sheet spoke with 11 members and interlocutors of the highest leadership of the Presbyterian Church of Brazil in the last three days.

The Milton case was the main topic at the bimonthly meeting of the Mackenzie Board of Directors, on Thursday (23). At the beginning of the meeting, according to reports, Roberto Brasileiro asked the councilors to be like a “little bird”, an expression that means to remain silent.

Brazilian also said that Milton, former vice-rector of Mackenzie, will not be removed by the church’s leadership and that the institution will not make any public manifestation on the subject.

According to members of the collegiate, the priest Antônio César said at the meeting that, during the visit on Wednesday, Milton said that his hands were clean and that the PF investigation will prove his innocence.

The evaluations made by the members of the IPB’s leadership to the Sheet are diverse. Most believe that Milton was naive in opening the doors of the Ministry of Education to Pentecostal pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura. According to them, these pastors used the former minister to ask for a bribe.

Others believe that Milton is to blame for having mixed public office with the pastoral vocation and eliminated technical criteria for the distribution of resources from the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education).

The stance of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who failed to defend the former minister’s innocence, was also considered disappointing by members of the Presbyterian Church.

Roberto Brasileiro is in his fifth term and has been in the highest post of the IPB since 2002. Religious and allies describe him as a conciliatory pastor, speaking to all wards of the Presbyterian church.

One of his sons, Gustavo Brasileiro, was a special advisor to Milton Ribeiro at the Ministry of Education. He resigned on April 1, the same week the minister left the government. Gustavo is a pre-candidate for Novo for the position of state deputy for Minas Gerais.

THE Sheet sent messages to Roberto Brasileiro, but he did not respond.

The Presbyterian Church of Brazil is 162 years old and, during its history, has developed an organized structure. The churches of a certain region make up a Presbytery. The set of presbyteries of a city or state forms a Synod. Above him is the Supreme Council.

The Jardim de Oração Presbyterian Church, whose pastor is Milton Ribeiro, is part of the Presbytery of Santos — also presided over by the former minister. Any process against the pastor within the IPB must be initially investigated by this instance.

The vice president of the Presbytery of Santos, Pastor Vulmar Dutra, does not see Milton’s arrest as a reason to open an internal process against the former minister.

“[Qualquer processo] will only be opened if he is judged [pelo Judiciário] or if there is any formal complaint. Otherwise, let’s continue. This is the way of the church. There is nothing, no formal denunciation. We don’t judge anyone out of presumptuousness,” she told Sheet.

“We pray that everything ends as soon as possible and nothing goes forward, that he manages to defend himself. That is our hope”, he added.

The annual meeting of the Supreme Council is scheduled for the end of July, in Cuiabá (MT). The expectation of the leadership of the IPB is to ignore the Milton case in the discussions, but there is fear that someone will raise the matter during the meeting.

Milton Ribeiro was arrested on Wednesday with pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos on suspicion of operating a business desk at the Ministry of Education and releasing funds from the FNDE.

The former minister was released from prison after obtaining a habeas corpus from federal judge Ney Bello, from TRF-1, on Thursday (23).

This Friday (24), the Federal Court of the Federal District referred the case to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), indicating suspicions of interference by Bolsonaro in the investigations.

The operation was called Access Paid and, according to the PF, it investigates the practice of “trafficking in influence and corruption for the release of public resources” by the FNDE.

The suspicion is that pastors Gilmar and Arilton negotiated with city halls the release of resources from the Ministry of Education even without having positions in the government. In return, mayors said they received requests for bribes from the pair.

In audio revealed by SheetMilton Ribeiro said he prioritized requests from friends of one of the pastors at Bolsonaro’s request.

In the recording, the then minister still mentioned requests for support that would supposedly be directed towards the construction of churches. The role of the pastors with the MEC was previously revealed by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.