Pro-Russian forces claim control of three zones near Lisichansk

O Lugansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said today that “the Russians have captured Mykolayivka”, 12 kilometers southwest of Lisichansk.

Ukraine’s General Staff indicated on Thursday that “enemy troops” (Russian forces) were trying to control Mykolayivka.

Today, in the first military report of the day, Kiev mentions, however, that Ukrainian troops managed to “stop” the Russian offensive near Borivske, south of Severodonetsk and east of Lisichansk.

“The enemy’s (Russian forces) offensive near Borivske has been successfully stopped. In addition, our soldiers (Ukrainian forces) have repelled the offensive that was heading towards the outskirts of Lisichansk”, underlined Gaidi in a message published by the social network Telegram. .

This information concerning the actual situation on the ground has not yet been confirmed by independent means.

According to an official of the separatist militia Andrei Marochko, pro-Russian forces took the towns of Hirske and Zolote south of Lisichansk.

“Ukrainian forces located on the Hirske-Zolote axis have been eliminated. All locations are under our control,” Marochoko said, quoted by Russian news agency TASS.

On Wednesday, Ukraine acknowledged the loss of control of Loskutivka and Rai-Olekandrivka, about 20 kilometers southwest of Lisichansk.

On the other hand, Gaidai announced today that Ukrainian troops “received the order” to withdraw from Severodonetsk directly harassed by Russian and separatist forces since May 26.

Kiev only controlled the Azot industrial facilities in the administrative capital of the Lugansk region where more than 500 civilians and an unspecified number of Ukrainian defenders were allegedly taking refuge.

Pro-Russian sources believe there are around 2,500 soldiers and “mercenaries” at the Azot chemical plant.

So far, the governor of Lugansk has not provided details on the withdrawal from Severodonetsk, nor has he mentioned the exact number of fighters who are still there.

Read Also: AT THE MINUTE: Plane crashes in Russia; Troops will withdraw from Severodonetsk