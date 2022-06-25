Quina de São João pays R$ 200 million this Saturday, second biggest prize in the history of the contest | lotteries

Quina de São João pays a prize of BRL 200 million for bets that match five tens in this Saturday’s special draw (25). The winner of the award will be announced during the feast of São João de Campina Grande, in Paraíba. This is the second highest value ever drawn in Quina de São João .

Check out which are the biggest prizes of Quina de São João:

1. BRL 204,813,741.28 on 6/26/2021 – contest had 8 winners who took R$ 25,601,717.66 each;

on 6/26/2021 – two. BRL 200 million on 6/25/2022 – c contest that will be drawn this Saturday;

on 6/25/2022 – c 3. BRL 153,681,457.06 on 6/24/2019 – contest had 1,577 winners (prize was divided between bets with four hits) and each one took R$ 97,451.78;

on 6/24/2019 – 4. BRL 152,585,916.25 on 6/27/2020 – contest had 5 winners and each one took R$ 30,517,183.25;

on 6/27/2020 – 5. BRL 143,106,231.12 on 6/24/2016 – contest had 8 winners who took R$ 17,888,278.89 each.

Like Mega da Virada, Quina de São João does not accumulate. If no one hits the five tens, the prize is divided for the bets that hit four tens and so on.

The minimum bet costs BRL 2 and can be made in Lotteries and also online. until 6pm on Saturday.

In the last draw, held on June 15, there were no Quina winners.

To bet on Quina-Sena

Bets can be placed until 18:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.