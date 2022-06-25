Quina de So Joo: betting prices and odds for R$ 200 million – Nacional

Performance

The R$200 million from Quina de So Joo corresponds to the net amount, as Caixa previously deducts income tax. Thus, the nouveau riche would have all the money at his disposal to spend as he wished.

In tax-exempt savings, the Quina yield of R$200 million would be R$1.385 million in the first month, based on the rate of 0.6929% reported by the Central Bank on June 23.

In a CDB security (Bank Deposit Certificate) with 100% of the CDI rate, considering the 22.5% IR deduction, the increase in 30 days would be around R$ 1.56 million (0.78%).

Contest does not accumulate

As it is a special contest in celebration of Saint John’s Day, the R$ 200 million Quina will not accumulate. In other words, if there is no winner in the range of 5 hits, the main prize will be divided between the players who enter 4 numbers (quatrain). There are also values ​​for 3 (suit) and 2 (duke) tens.

Prize redemption