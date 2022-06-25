Quina de So Joo: betting prices and odds for R$ 200 million – Nacional

Anyone who wants to compete has until 7:00 pm this Saturday to play the games through Caixa Loterias electronic channels (website or app) by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password. Lottery houses must close their working hours in the early afternoon.
Check out below information about the values of the bets and the chance to win the fortune.
Bet amount
- 5 numbers – BRL 2.00
- 6 numbers – BRL 12.00
- 7 numbers – BRL 42.00
- 8 numbers – BRL 112.00
- 9 numbers – BRL 252.00
- 10 numbers – BRL 504.00
- 11 numbers – BRL 924.00
- 12 numbers – BRL 1,584.00
- 13 numbers – BRL 2,574.00
- 14 numbers – BRL 4,004.00
- 15 numbers – BRL 6,006.00
Probability
- 5 numbers – 1 in 24,040,016
- 6 numbers – 1 in 4,006,669
- 7 numbers – 1 in 1,144,763
- 8 numbers – 1 in 429,286
- 9 numbers – 1 in 190,794
- 10 numbers – 1 in 95,396
- 11 numbers – 1 in 52,035
- 12 numbers – 1 in 30,354
- 13 numbers – 1 in 18,679
- 14 numbers – 1 in 12,008
- 15 numbers – 1 in 8005
Performance
The R$200 million from Quina de So Joo corresponds to the net amount, as Caixa previously deducts income tax. Thus, the nouveau riche would have all the money at his disposal to spend as he wished.
In tax-exempt savings, the Quina yield of R$200 million would be R$1.385 million in the first month, based on the rate of 0.6929% reported by the Central Bank on June 23.
In a CDB security (Bank Deposit Certificate) with 100% of the CDI rate, considering the 22.5% IR deduction, the increase in 30 days would be around R$ 1.56 million (0.78%).
Contest does not accumulate
As it is a special contest in celebration of Saint John’s Day, the R$ 200 million Quina will not accumulate. In other words, if there is no winner in the range of 5 hits, the main prize will be divided between the players who enter 4 numbers (quatrain). There are also values for 3 (suit) and 2 (duke) tens.
Prize redemption
Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.
If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.