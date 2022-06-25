Quina de So Joo: Caixa draws today R$ 200 million; prize does not accumulate – National

Quina de So Joo’s special draw will pay R$ 200 million this Saturday (25/6) (photo: Wikimedia Commons/Reproduction)

Caixa draws today (25/6), at 8pm, Quina’s 5881 contest, a special for São João’s Day. The event will be held at the traditional party of São João de Campina Grande, in Paraba. The estimated prize for the single corrector of the five tens from 01 to 80 is R$ 200 million! The draw does not accumulate.

If there is no match in the range of five tens, the amount will be paid (or divided) to whoever hits four tens, and so on. O State of Mines update results in real time.

Anyone who wants to compete has until 7:00 pm this Saturday to play the games through Caixa Loterias electronic channels (website or app) by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password. Lottery houses must close their working hours in the early afternoon. Check out below information about the values ​​of the bets and the chance to win the fortune.

Bet amount

A simple Quina de So Joo card, with five numbers, costs R$ 2. To increase the chances of winning, the player has the option of writing up to 15 numbers on the steering wheel, with the ticket price exceeding R$ 6 thousand.

5 numbers – BRL 2.00

6 numbers – BRL 12.00

7 numbers – BRL 42.00

8 numbers – BRL 112.00

9 numbers – BRL 252.00

10 numbers – BRL 504.00

11 numbers – BRL 924.00

12 numbers – BRL 1,584.00

13 numbers – BRL 2,574.00

14 numbers – BRL 4,004.00

15 numbers – BRL 6,006.00

Probability

According to Caixa Econmica Federal, the probability of a bet with five numbers taking the main prize in Quina is 1 in 24 million. The ratio increases as more tens from 01 to 80 are marked.

5 numbers – 1 in 24,040,016

6 numbers – 1 in 4,006,669

7 numbers – 1 in 1,144,763

8 numbers – 1 in 429,286

9 numbers – 1 in 190,794

10 numbers – 1 in 95,396

11 numbers – 1 in 52,035

12 numbers – 1 in 30,354

13 numbers – 1 in 18,679

14 numbers – 1 in 12,008

15 numbers – 1 in 8005

Performance

The R$200 million from Quina de So Joo corresponds to the net amount, as Caixa previously deducts income tax. Thus, the nouveau riche would have all the money at his disposal to spend as he wished.

In tax-exempt savings, the Quina yield of R$200 million would be R$1.385 million in the first month, based on the rate of 0.6929% reported by the Central Bank on June 23.

In a CDB security (Bank Deposit Certificate) with 100% of the CDI rate, considering the 22.5% IR deduction, the increase in 30 days would be around R$ 1.56 million (0.78%).

Contest does not accumulate

As it is a special contest in celebration of Saint John’s Day, the R$ 200 million Quina will not accumulate. In other words, if there is no winner in the range of 5 hits, the main prize will be divided between the players who enter 4 numbers (quatrain). There are also values ​​for 3 (suit) and 2 (duke) tens.

Prize redemption

Quina de So Joo prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.