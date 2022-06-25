Raphael Veiga trains without limitations at Palmeiras and could return against Avaí | palm trees

Raphael Veiga should be new to Palmeiras in this Sunday’s game, against Avaí, for the Brazilian Championship. Recovered from a right thigh injury, the midfielder trained with the group and without limitations on Friday morning, hours after the 1-0 defeat to São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil.

– It’s bad to get hurt and stay out, but I always prefer to look at things on the bright side, after all it could have been much worse. It wasn’t that serious and I managed to recover well – she said.

– The people here supported me from the beginning, so I feel prepared to come back and help, regardless of how many minutes I play. I always try to be prepared and willing to help the team. I prefer to look on the bright side, it was a time when I could also rest, because I was coming from a big sequence. I’m glad to be back,” he added.

1 of 2 Raphael Veiga during Palmeiras training, at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Raphael Veiga during Palmeiras training, at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

Veiga was injured at the beginning of the game against Atlético-MG, on the last day 5. He was out of five matches, including the trip to the round of 16 against São Paulo, in Morumbi. The coaching staff even considered taking him to Choque-Rei, but preferred to give him more time for reconditioning.

– Our team has a very strong mentality, we know what happened in the game. We lost, but that will not influence our course of the year. We’ve proven on other occasions that we know how to deal with adverse situations, including this year’s Paulista against São Paulo. It’s forgetting what happened, analyzing what we made a mistake and what needs to be improved, and imposing it against Avaí – he pointed out.

During the absence of shirt 23, Palmeiras’ top scorer in the year with 16 goals, Gustavo Scarpa started to act more centrally and became one of the team’s highlights.

With Veiga’s return, Gabriel Veron is the most likely to go to the bank. For the duel with Avaí, however, the tendency is for the midfielder to play for a few minutes, after all, Abel Ferreira’s commission is not used to immediately starting an athlete who returns from injury.

Palmeiras will have one last training session at the Football Academy this Saturday before heading to Florianópolis (SC). The team leads the Brasileirão with 28 points and tries to maintain at least the three points advantage for Corinthians, in second place.

