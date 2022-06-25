Record TV reality contestant is caught assaulting woman in parking lot

Last Thursday (23), the model and former participant of the reality show Power Couple Brasil, on Record TV, Tati Minerato was caught beating a lady in the parking lot of a shopping center in Arujá (SP).

The confusion in question would have started after the victim closed Tati’s passage with the car, preventing the model from removing her car from the spot. She would have apologized and tried to solve the problem, however, the video shows the mother of the former participant, Sylvia Minerato, cursing a lot at the driver, who is then assaulted by her daughter.

In the video, it is possible to see the mother of Tati Minerato shouting “slut”, from the top of a staircase, while she intimidates the lady who did not want to be identified, in the window of the vehicle, asking several times “do you think you are right? ”.

However, to defend himself against the accusations, he said that the car driven by the victim of the assaults was blocking the way for more than 40 minutes and that she was feeling unwell due to a medical issue.

Shortly after the incident, the victim released images of her hand and arms showing bruises and cuts characteristic of injuries caused by fingernails.

Check it out below:

