Reynaldo Gianecchini, 49, reveals cancer diagnosis at Band

Reynaldo Gianecchini spoke about the non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma he discovered exactly 10 years ago

Reynaldo Gianecchini was on Faustão’s show, on Band. During the conversation, the eternal heartthrob recalled the diagnosis of cancer, which he received in 2012.

At the time, the eternal heartthrob, now 49, discovered a non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. A few months before that, his father, who had the same name, died of complications from the illness, as he revealed.

“My father died in my arms. It was a very beautiful experience in my life. I understood that his process was ending. In life we ​​have to accept what it proposes. There’s an order of the universe that we don’t understand yet,” he said.

“My mother taught me a lot about faith, and it was time to put it into practice. Every day of my life has been a place of gratitude and discovery. It was moving and feeding me, I was so safe that I gave people security,” she added.

Globe exit

Since last year, the carioca broadcaster has been facing a series of changes. All of them hit both journalism and the entertainment sector.

Several portfolios were written off and countless professionals were fired, especially the older ones, who received a veritable fortune in salary. According to a statement from the channel itself, the intention is to reduce the budget.

Now, Reynaldo Gianecchini only has a contract for a defined work.

