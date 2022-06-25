Risks of not paying attention to gas station prices and services

A complaint was made last Sunday (19), through TV Globo’s “Fantástico” program, showing gas stations where some services were unnecessarily offered to customers. In the report, an investigation was carried out in establishments in Rio Grande do Sul, also pointing out irregularities at the time of sale of products far above the market price.

A scheme that even involved simulating smoke coming out of the vehicle took place in the network of gas stations owned by businessman Fabrício Correa Barros. In the audios that were released, the owner of the establishments appears to persuade employees to deceive customers, and if they did not, they were threatened with dismissal.

A former gas station attendant reported that one of the scams was to simulate smoke coming out of the car to deceive the customer, making him perform certain services unnecessarily. For this, they used a syringe with oil to put in contact with the hot engine, so that the oil evaporates and makes the smoke. Thus, the customer believed that the vehicle could be in trouble.

Those who fell for the coup were charged a very high price. One of the people who was a victim of the gas station, José, went just to fill up the vehicle and left with a bill of R$ 1,300. According to him, he was forced to change the oil and the products were priced absurdly high. To give you an idea, the amount charged on a liter of oil was R$ 149.00, which is normally R$ 44.00. In view of this, the elderly’s family filed a complaint about the case.

Since 2018, these complaints had been made, but Fabricio always found a way to get around the situation and perfect the blows. In other states of Brazil, similar cases were also recorded, such as in São Paulo, which in 2022 alone has already registered more than 14 complaints of this type.