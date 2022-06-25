RJ government sees infringement by the Fla-Flu duo and requests release of Vasco x Sport at Maracanã at risk of sanctions | vasco

+ 777 plans to look for Textor to discuss possible partnership between Vasco and Botafogo for Maracanã

In the event of non-compliance, according to the letter sent by the Civil House, Flamengo and Fluminense may be punished by the imposition of sanctions provided for in clause 19 of the Term of Onerous Permission for Public Property of the Maracanã Complex. Punishments can be fines and, ultimately, even cancellation of the permit term. The letter is addressed to Rodolfo Landim and Mário Bittencourt, presidents of Flamengo and Fluminense, respectively.

1 of 5 Vasco plans to return to Maracanã on July 3 against Sport — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Vasco plans to return to Maracanã on July 3 against Sport — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

This Friday, Vasco filed a lawsuit to play in the stadium against Sport. The Consortium, which has Flamengo and Fluminense ahead, claims that the match would cause damage to the pitch due to the large number of games on the calendar. The two clubs invested around R$ 4 million in the renovation of the field at the beginning of the year, but the lawn already shows signs of wear.

+ Vasco enters the field with fireworks in the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag

2 of 5 Notification of the duo Fla-Flu about Maracanã – Part 1 — Photo: Reproduction Notification of the duo Fla-Flu about Maracanã – Part 1 — Photo: Reproduction

3 of 5 Notification of the duo Fla-Flu about Maracanã – Part 2 — Photo: Reproduction Notification of the duo Fla-Flu about Maracanã – Part 2 — Photo: Reproduction

O ge heard from people connected to the stadium that there is no implication with Vasco, as long as the club’s presence at the stadium does not become routine (more than 10% of matches as home team in the season), and the excess of matches causes damage to the lawn and harms the quality of the show and the health of the players. Flamengo and Fluminense will present a technical report on the field to Justice.

Vasco, in turn, sees the veto as retaliation, for all the problems the club faced with the concessionaire before the game against Cruzeiro, on June 12. At the time, Vasco was taken by surprise with the price charged by the consortium (R$ 250 thousand for rent + R$ 130 thousand for operating expenses). The club filled the stadium and, with the victory, the fans had a beautiful party (see video above).

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Vasco has already officially expressed its desire to participate in the Maracanã bid. The initial plan is to form a partnership with Flamengo and Fluminense, but the club encountered resistance, especially from the tricolor board. The wear and tear has increased in recent weeks because of everything that involved the stadium. If the pointers are not adjusted, the club will look for new partners to participate in the process.

There is still no date set for the opening of the bidding process for the stadium. There are those who believe behind the scenes of the clubs that there will be no movement in this direction before the elections for the Government of Rio de Janeiro, at the end of the year.

Vasco takes off in the end, beats Operário and glues to leader Cruzeiro

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!